Lifestyle Pets French Bulldogs, Poodles and Dozens of Other Dogs Saved from Puppy Mills and Flown to New Homes BISSELL Pet Foundation facilitated a rescue flight for approximately 70 dogs surrendered by commercial breeders so that the canines could find loving families Published on November 1, 2022 06:03 PM Puppy mills are a thing of the past for these pooches. On Oct. 27, over 70 dogs and puppies surrendered by puppy mills and commercial breeders in the Midwest boarded a plane for their second chance. French Bulldogs, poodles, Shih Tzus, Shiba Inus, Klee Kais, and other canines all took part in the rescue flight, facilitated by BISSELL Pet Foundation, which took off from Missouri — where many shelters are already filled with adoptable pets — to Connecticut. In Connecticut, shelter workers from rescue across the Northeast greeted the dogs upon landing and helped the pets start their adoption journey. The former puppy mill pets were transported to shelters in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut that have space to care for the pups until they find homes. MSPCA-Angell BISSELL Pet Foundation hopes this rescue flight and its adorable passengers inspire animal lovers to adopt their next pet. "BISSELL Pet Foundation is equipped to help shelters and the pets they serve through our various lifesaving programs," Cathy Bissell, the founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation, said in a statement. "The excitement of receiving these commercially bred dogs will bring families into the shelter that may not have considered adoption before, giving all pets in their care a chance to be considered. We are committed to continuing this work to meet the ongoing need." BISSELL Pet Foundation MSPCA-Angell in Massachusetts is one of the rescues caring for the animals from the flight. According to the shelter, the dogs MSPCA-Angell took in from the flight aren't available for adoption yet, but that hasn't stopped "hundreds" of inquiries from coming in. Each dog from the rescue flight will become available for adoption once the pup makes it clear they are ready for a forever home. Until then, the canines will receive dedicated care and attention at their new shelters.