This Discreet Fanny Pack Is Designed for Runners, but My Family Loves It for Walking Our Dog

Taking my dog for a long walk around the neighborhood is a win-win. I get a bit of fresh air, exercise, and a break from staring at a screen all day, and he gets the same — minus the time away from my laptop. I love to let him sniff around and meet other pups out on their own strolls, but taking him outside is a little more complicated than it seems.

My dog, Bean, is fairly low maintenance, but every time we leave the apartment, I need to make sure I have plenty of treats to coax him along, waste bags for his bathroom stops, and the ability to hold everything while hanging onto his leash and my keys. That's where Free People's FP Movement Runner Sling comes into play.

Free People

Buy It! Free People's FP Movement Runner Sling, $28; freepeople.com

The bag, which is essentially a much flatter and more discreet fanny pack, was designed for runners who need a place to hold their phone, keys, and cards while out for a jog, but when I saw it, I immediately thought it might solve my juggling problem while walking Bean — and it did.

The sturdy neoprene bag is big enough to hold everything I need while we're outside, but its slim profile makes it easy to slip underneath my shirt so that I don't feel like a mom from the '90s at an amusement park. The strap is comfortable around my waist, plus it's adjustable and comes in two sizes to suit pet parents of various dimensions.

There are six colors to choose from to match your outfit — orange, navy blue, pink, gray, black, and taupe — or your pup's, if you're into that kind of thing. And best of all, it keeps me hands-free.

Other shoppers who use it the way it was intended say that it stays in place and doesn't bounce around or ride up while they're running. One particularly enthused reviewer said that they love the bag so much, but they "can't properly express how fabulous" it is to use at the gym. And another said that it conveniently holds their phone while hiking and added that they like using the key clip for quick and easy access.

If you're in need of a sleek and stylish bag to hold all of your dog's (or your own) things while out for a walk, give Free People's FP Movement Runner Sling a chance to show you just how convenient it is.

