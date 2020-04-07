Pet Wine Shop Is Offering Free Cat Wine So You Can Drink With Your Feline During Quarantine

Image zoom

No need to wait for National Drink Wine With Your Cat Week to pop open a bottle of cat wine, Pet Wine Shop thinks social distancing in an effort to slow the spread of novel coronavirus COVID-19 is special occasion enough.

The online pet supplies shop, which sells non-alcoholic wine for cats and dogs along with other amusing pet products, is offering free bottles of cat wine to shoppers every day through April 10 as part of their #QuarantineAndChill with Your Cat event.

Pet Wine Shop is also offering several other gratis cat products as part of the event. The free feline products currently available at Pet Wine Shop are Catnip Bubbles by Outer Cat, Nip Stix Catnip + Silvervine Dental Ticks and, White Kittendel Cat Wine, which is described as “a faux vintage designed to stimulate your cat’s love for catnip.”

Image zoom Pet Wine Shop

The online store advises buyers to uncork their cat wine, pour it in the bowl of their choice, and serve it to their felines while they are enjoying their own glass of vino — that way you both have a drinking buddy.

To take advantage of this free cat wine deal, visit Pet Wine Shop’s website. Shoppers will still have to pay the shipping on their free cat wine, but shipping is free in the United States with a purchase that costs $10 or more.

