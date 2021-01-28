The Great Dane measured at 3 feet and 4.75 inches from foot to withers

Freddy, the World's Tallest Dog, Dies at Age 8½: He Was 'One in a Million'

Freddy, the world's tallest dog, has died. He was 8½.

The Great Dane's death was announced by Guinness World Records on Wednesday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"He was not just the tallest dog but the dog with the most love and the biggest heart. A total soppy bugger who was hand fed," Freddy's owner, Claire Stoneman, said in a statement.

"He was my life. My reason. My joy. My annoyance. My happiness and my ultimate sadness. He was my heart Dane. My one in a million and loved by the entire world," she continued, adding, "I can't stop crying."

Freddy, who lived in the United Kingdom, measured at 3 feet and 4.75 inches from foot to withers when he was awarded the title of world's tallest living dog in 2016.

While standing on his hind legs, the 210-pound pooch reached an impressive 7 feet and 5.5 inches.

Prior to Freddy, the title of world's tallest dog was held by Zeus, a Great Dane from Ostego, Michigan, who measured at 7 feet and 4 inches.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Zeus died in September 2014 at the age of 5.

According to the American Kennel Club, Great Danes generally live eight to 10 years, with few reaching the age of 12.

Freddy celebrated his 8th birthday on May 17, 2020, with a garden party in his hometown of Weeting, Norfolk. At the time, he was also considered one of the world's oldest Great Danes.

"Freddy was such a gentle giant, and it was always a pleasure to see him bounding towards you," Guinness World Records editor-in-chief Craig Glenday said in statement on Wednesday.