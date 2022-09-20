Lifestyle Pets Franzia Collaborates with Dog Brand to Create a Boxed Wine Halloween Costume for Canines Franzia and BARK teamed up to create the Franzia "BARK Red Blend" Dog Costume, a festive boxed wine outfit for canines By Kelli Bender Kelli Bender Kelli Bender is the Pets Editor for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE magazine. She has been with the PEOPLE brand for more than eight years, working as a writer/producer across PEOPLE's Lifestyle, Features, and Entertainment verticals before taking on her current role. Kelli is also an editor on PEOPLE's Stories to Make You Smile and serves as an editorial lead on PEOPLE's World's Cutest Rescue Dog Contest and Pet Product Awards. Before joining PEOPLE, Kelli helped AOL and Whalerock launch a pet lifestyle site called PawNation. She is a pet parent to a cat named Wallace, and her professional and personal devotion to animals has taken her to three dog weddings ... so far. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 20, 2022 02:37 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Scott Hubbard for BARK It's September, which means many dog parents are deep into thinking about what matching Halloween costumes they will wear with their pets this year. Franzia Wines and BARK —a dog product brand — are here to help animal lovers make some choices. The two companies recently collaborated to create a Franzia boxed wine Halloween costume for canines that matches adorably with the Franzia costumes already available for humans. This partnership resulted in the Franzia "BARK Red Blend" Dog Costume, a plush pup outfit with pillow-like sides, adjustable velcro straps, and Franzia imagery. The costume is now available through BARK and Franzia and comes in sizes Small, Medium, and Large. Pet Food Brand Creates 7-Layer Dip for Dogs so Canines Can Enjoy Football Season Snacks Too Scott Hubbard for BARK Humans looking to spend Halloween as a boxed beverage can get their own Franzia costume to match their canine at Franzia's website. Pet parents have the choice of donning either a Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay costume. Both human options are fully functional as boxed wine, with an inner bag that straps around your waist and allows a Franzia wine pouch to fit inside the costume for easy pouring. "Franzia is all about bonding with friends — whom we affectionately call 'Franz' — over a box of wine," Katie Hoefs, the brand manager of The Wine Group, said in a statement. "Our Halloween costumes have been a fan-favorite for years, so it only made sense to extend the fun to our favorite furry Franz with a four-legged costume." Backstreet Boys Meet and Pose with Adoptable Nashville Puppies Named After the Boy Band Scott Hubbard for BARK The collaboration between Franzia and BARK also produced a Franzia "Cabernet Slobbernon" BarkBoxed Wine Dog Toy — a toy for pooches that includes a tugging rope and squeaker. The Cabernet Slobbernon is a phenomenal option for Franzia fans who own dogs that don't like sporting costumes. The toy also pairs beautifully with the BARK Red Blend costume.