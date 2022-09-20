Franzia Collaborates with Dog Brand to Create a Boxed Wine Halloween Costume for Canines

It's September, which means many dog parents are deep into thinking about what matching Halloween costumes they will wear with their pets this year.

Franzia Wines and BARK —a dog product brand — are here to help animal lovers make some choices. The two companies recently collaborated to create a Franzia boxed wine Halloween costume for canines that matches adorably with the Franzia costumes already available for humans.

This partnership resulted in the Franzia "BARK Red Blend" Dog Costume, a plush pup outfit with pillow-like sides, adjustable velcro straps, and Franzia imagery. The costume is now available through BARK and Franzia and comes in sizes Small, Medium, and Large.

Scott Hubbard for BARK

Humans looking to spend Halloween as a boxed beverage can get their own Franzia costume to match their canine at Franzia's website. Pet parents have the choice of donning either a Cabernet Sauvignon or Chardonnay costume. Both human options are fully functional as boxed wine, with an inner bag that straps around your waist and allows a Franzia wine pouch to fit inside the costume for easy pouring.

"Franzia is all about bonding with friends — whom we affectionately call 'Franz' — over a box of wine," Katie Hoefs, the brand manager of The Wine Group, said in a statement. "Our Halloween costumes have been a fan-favorite for years, so it only made sense to extend the fun to our favorite furry Franz with a four-legged costume."

Scott Hubbard for BARK

The collaboration between Franzia and BARK also produced a Franzia "Cabernet Slobbernon" BarkBoxed Wine Dog Toy — a toy for pooches that includes a tugging rope and squeaker. The Cabernet Slobbernon is a phenomenal option for Franzia fans who own dogs that don't like sporting costumes. The toy also pairs beautifully with the BARK Red Blend costume.