When crab fishermen Mallory Harrigan, Cliff Russell and Alan Russell set out off the coast of Labrador, Canada, early Friday, June 22, it was pretty much a morning like any other.

“We were off to a late start,” Harrigan tells PEOPLE, “but there had been an unusual amount of ice that prevented us from getting out.”

The Northern Swan’s crew set their gear and powered onward to Pincent’s Arm, a small coastal town of Newfoundland and Labrador, in order to refuel. It was then, approximately 4 miles from land, that they spotted something unusual on a piece of ice.

“It was a small artic fox,” recalls Harrigan. She suspects he became stranded on the iceberg while hunting for food.