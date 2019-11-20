Injured 4-Pound Dog Euthanized After Being Crushed By FedEx Package Delivery, Family Says

A California family is asking FedEx to make changes to their delivery process, claiming their small Yorkshire terrier was crushed and severely injured by a package this week, forcing them to euthanize the pet.

According to KCAL9, a local CBS-affiliate, Venice residents Keiko Napier and Mitchell Galin allege they found their 4-pound dog, Cooper, suffering from multiple injuries after a FedEx delivery driver threw a large package over their fence, and the box landed on the sunbathing pup.

“So I immediately picked up the box, and Cooper was in a puddle of blood,” Galin told the outlet.

The couple quickly took Cooper to the veterinarian, who shared with the owners, after taking x-rays, that it was clear Cooper sustained serious injuries to her lungs and liver.

Napier and Galin decided to put down the animal after seeing how much pain she was in.

“It was painful to watch your dog in pain,” Galin added.

Now, the loss of the animal has the family asking FedEx to prevent something like this from happening again.

FedEx issued a statement regarding the incident, which Galin and Napier explained was “not satisfactory.”

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Ms. Napier and Mr. Galin regarding the recent loss of their beloved dog Cooper. FedEx Ground understands the importance of people’s pets in their lives and deeply regrets the pain that this has caused the family. We are working directly with those involved to address concerns, including covering Cooper’s veterinary bills. The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and all service providers contractually agree to handle packages with the utmost care. We continue to review the circumstances behind this unfortunate accident and are committed to taking the appropriate action to prevent this from happening again,” FedEx representative Meredith Miller told PEOPLE in a statement.

However, Napier told KCAL9 that they need to do more than just look into what happened.

“I feel they need to say they’re going to institute a corporate-wide mandate that drivers cannot throw packages; that’s what I want to hear.”

Adding, “Our grandchild plays out here. My mother is out here gardening. I’m here gardening. And the package was so heavy, should it have struck one of us, it would’ve caused damage — very very severe damage.”