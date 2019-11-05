Rescue Group Shuts Down Dog Meat Slaughterhouse, Helps 6 Other Dog Meat Rescues Find Homes

Image zoom Courtesy Four Paws

Many animal lovers are aware of the dog meat trade in countries like China and South Korea, and the efforts being made to stop the trade, but far less know that the same trade is also present in Cambodia.

Thankfully, Four Paws, a global animal welfare organization, is working to raise awareness about the dog meat trade in Cambodia and the horrible conditions dogs have to endured before being slaughtered.

Along with bringing attention this issue, Four Paws is also working to shutdown dog slaughterhouses across the country and save the canines who have been forced to reside there.

The organization recently closed a dog slaughterhouse in the Takeo Province of Cambodia, saving ten dogs from imminent death. All of the animals received immediate medical care after being rescued from rusty cages.

Image zoom Courtesy Four Paws

RELATED: 22 Dogs Rescued from Slaughterhouse Used by Shanghai Restaurants Ahead of City’s World Dog Show

Even though the slaughterhouse was the the largest dog meat supplier in the region, according to Four Paws, the owner of the business was looking to transition from the dog meat trade into growing rice. Four Paws helped the owner make this change.

Image zoom Courtesy Four Paws

Image zoom Courtesy Four Paws

Four Paws hopes to assist in the shutdown of even more dog slaughterhouses in the months to come, helping more dogs stuck in inhumane and horrific conditions find the love and support they deserve.

Image zoom Courtesy Four Paws

In October, six dogs Four Paws rescued from three different slaughterhouses found that happy ending. The animal welfare group was able to transport the canines from Cambodia to Boston, where the pooches were greeted by animal lovers from Four Paws’ Boston team.

Image zoom Courtesy Four Paws

RELATED: America’s Got Talent’s Simon Cowell Donates Over $32.6K to Shut Down South Korean Dog Meat Farm

From there, the dogs were transported to shelter partner Connect a Pet New England, located in New Hampshire, where they were quarantined and cared for. All of the pups are now living in foster homes while the wait for their perfect forever families.

Image zoom Courtesy Four Paws

“At first sight you would never know the horrors these dogs have seen. These incredibly lucky dogs will go to amazing homes here locally and their happy ending story will live on and help educate the public on the current suffering involved in the dog meat trade in Southeast Asia,” Claire LaFrance, Head of Communications for FOUR PAWS in Boston, told PEOPLE.