Indianapolis Zoo Mourns the Death of Four-Month-Old Tiger Cub: 'We Are Heartbroken'

The tiger cub was born with a congenital heart defect which caused health issues throughout his short life

Published on September 29, 2022 05:17 PM
Four Month Old Tiger Cub at Indianapolis Zoo Dies
Roman the tiger. Photo: Indianapolis Zoo/Facebook

On Wednesday, the Indianapolis Zoo announced the death of a four-month-old tiger cub named Roman.

According to the Indiana zoo's Facebook post about the loss, Roman, the baby tiger, was "born with a congenital defect that caused numerous health concerns" throughout his short life.

Despite surgery to correct the defect, the young animal's health did not improve.

"Our veterinary team worked tirelessly to try and save him, but his medical challenges were too significant," the zoo's Facebook statement explained. "Roman had a great personality and liked to wrestle around with his brother and sister."

"We are heartbroken," the zoo added on social media.

According to WTHR, Roman and his two siblings, Nicolas and Helina, were born on May 27 to 7-year-old tiger mom Zoya.

Roman and Helina's names were chosen by the public in a contest the zoo held in July, the news station added. Nicolas' name, on the other hand, was selected as a tribute to the veterinary surgeon who assisted in the cubs' birth.

The Indianapolis Zoo is not the only U.S. zoo to tragically lose a tiger this year.

On June 26, a 14-year-old tiger at the Columbus Zoo died from COVID-19 complications.

Jupiter was the first animal to succumb to the virus at the zoo, officials said in a Facebook post.

"We are sad to report that 14-year-old Amur tiger, Jupiter, passed away on Sunday, June 26, 2022, after developing pneumonia caused by the COVID-19 virus," the zoo wrote. "Jupiter had been on long-term treatment for chronic underlying illnesses, which made him more susceptible to this virus."

Zookeepers first noticed that Jupiter was feeling ill on June 22. The animal was "not interested in eating, and was reluctant to stand, move or interact with keepers," according to the post.

The tiger was then anesthetized to help diagnose his illness, and the results suggested an infection.

"Unfortunately, Jupiter did not improve with this treatment and remained reluctant to move and eat. The following day, he was given additional treatments and had more diagnostic testing. Although he appeared stable, Jupiter passed away overnight," the zoo wrote.

