Foster Dog Welcomes Surprise Litter on Mother's Day: She 'Knew Just What to Do'

This foster dog decided to celebrate Mother's Day by becoming a mom herself!

On Sunday, the Beauties and Beasts 11th-Hour Rescue documented the surprise litter that Chloe welcomed over the weekend, which made for a memorable holiday for her foster owners. The new dog mom gave birth to six "healthy and beautiful" puppies early Sunday morning.

"Well this was certainly a shock!" the Wichita, Kansas, shelter wrote on Facebook, explaining that they rescued Chloe in April but, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, spays were delayed, causing her pregnancy to go overlooked.

"Having no idea, early this morning Chloe’s fosters were awakened to a surprise ... Chloe was in labor!!!" the rescuers explained in the post. "... Chloe is a great mom and knew just what to do. A volunteer rushed out to the store around 3 am and to the fosters in Hutchinson to provide the growing family with puppy supplies. The family has been relocated to a baby pool nursery area and is resting comfortably. Happy Mother’s Day Chloe! ❤️"

Beauties and Beasts also gave a "heartfelt thank you" to the foster family for stepping up in the unforeseen event.

"Also a heartfelt THANK YOU to our fosters and volunteer who, while not having any experience or notice, jumped into action in the middle of the night and helped Chloe and her babies have a safe delivery," read the post. "We are nothing without you and are so proud you are part of the Beauties family."

Beauties and Beasts saved Chloe from being euthanized last month. In a Facebook announcement chronicling the dog's rescue, the shelter said her foster parent quickly bonded with Chloe when taking her home.

"Her foster who was also her freedom driver states that though she 'was very timid leaving, within our 45-minute car ride we were getting some tail wags, kisses, and smiles!!' Her foster also says 'We can’t wait to see her personality bloom.' "

McRae Steven, a Beauties and Beasts volunteer, told KWCH that the team didn't know Chloe was pregnant, just assuming she was growing in size after receiving proper nutrition post-rescue.

"It was one of those things where she came into the shelter so malnourished, so her bulking up just seemed like she was getting bigger," said Steven.

Steven also told the news outlet that the shelter has been busy finding homes for their animals during the pandemic, with many more potential fosters jumping at the opportunity to help a dog.

"It's amazing," Steven said. "People realized they're at home so they've had that time to spend at home with the dog to make sure it's a right fit. ... Some dogs we've had in boarding who haven't been able to get placed in homes for quite some time have found homes."

