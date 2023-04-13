Fort Worth Zoo Gorilla Turns 52 and Becomes World's Oldest Silverback, Officials Say

The Fort Worth Zoo is celebrating one of its most beloved animals — who is believed to be the oldest silverback gorilla in the world!

Ramses, who turned 52 on Wednesday, has seemingly stolen the hearts of those behind the scenes at the facility, where he lives alongside his longtime partner Amani.

In a video posted on the zoo's Twitter account, one of Ramses' caretakers points to the gorilla's private life as one of the reasons for his longevity.

"Being in the back area, we're able to keep a closer eye on him during the day and make sure that he's doing okay," Linda Roberts, the zoo's primate supervisor, said. "So we get to see him more, and we get to interact with him more, and we can judge how he's doing better."

Roberts said zoo officials believe the primate to be the oldest silverback in the world, but you wouldn't think it from observing the massive mammal.

In the video, Ramses enjoys an orange, maneuvers around his habitat easily, and even sticks his tongue out gamely during a routine wellness check.

The gorilla — known for his human expressions and expert side-eye — first came to Fort Worth in 1992 and has delighted generations since.

Fort Worth Zoo/Facebook

These days, Ramses is seemingly living it up in his modified retirement.

"Since he's not on exhibit, he doesn't have a schedule Ramses; he can take it easy if he wants," Roberts said. "If he's having a good day or he's having a bad day, we coddle him basically."

Gorillas "have the same problems as humans" as they age — eyesight, hearing loss, and arthritis — Roberts said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

However, Ramses is right on target with his latest birthday milestone. According to Discover Wildlife, gorillas can live longer than 50 years in captivity.

On his birthday, the Fort Worth Zoo, its staff, and patrons are hoping for many more.

"We absolutely love him," Roberts said.