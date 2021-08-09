Former Pet Tigers Found Wandering Texas Streets Adore Splashing Around Their New Sanctuary Home

Tigers Elsa and India both escaped their owners and ended up prowling the streets of Houston and San Antonio, Texas; the big cats were rescued and brought to the sanctuary Black Beauty Ranch

These big cats aren't afraid of water.

Tigers Elsa and India likely look a bit different than the last time they made the news. Both young animals spent some time wandering the streets of Texas neighborhoods — India in Houston and Elsa in San Antonio — earlier this year after escaping the care of their owners, who were keeping the endangered predators as exotic pets, according to a release from the Humane Society of the United States (HSUS).

After the authorities safely recovered the big cats, rescuers brought the animals to Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison, Texas. The animal protection organization cares for an expansive 1,400-acre sanctuary filled with bears, tigers, and other animals removed from the exotic pet trade and abusive situations.

At Black Beauty Ranch, animals that have spent their lives in cages are treated to large habitats with room to roam and rest. Elsa and India are adapting well to their new sanctuary home. Both big cats enjoy having grass, trees, bushes, and enrichment items just a paw's reach away, but the animals' favorite feature is likely Black Beauty Ranch's many pools.

To help their animal resident beat the Texas heat, Black Beauty Ranch provides every creature under their care with numerous fresh — and fun — water sources. Recent footage HSUS shared of Elsa and India at Black Beauty Ranch shows the tigers happily lounging in tubs, splashing in shallow pools, and lapping up lots of water.

"To protect our nearly 800 residents at Black Beauty from the Texas heat, we provide many options for them to keep cool, including big pools, water tubs, sail shades, and big trees to lounge under," Black Beauty's senior director, Noelle Almrud, said in a statement. "Our team tries to anticipate their needs and make it fun and stimulating for them."

