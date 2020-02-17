Forget Westminster! Here Is the First Group of Winners from the 2020 American Rescue Dog Show

Image zoom

The weekend after the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show was still full of woofs and wags.

On Feb. 16, the Hallmark Channel aired the first night of their 2020 American Rescue Dog Show presented by Pedigree. This is the third year that the Hallmark Channel has hosted their dog show that focuses on pooches adopted from rescues and shelters across the country.

And for an event as special as this, there can’t be just be one big winner: this competition has 10 winners. These top dogs are broken down into adorable categories like “Best in Wrinkles” and “Best in Snoring.”

With multiple winners, the American Rescue Dog Show has multiple chances to highlight the quirky, cute and totally unique magic pet lovers can expect whenever the adopt a dog. Overall, the show hopes that watching these everyday dogs get the celebrity treatment will encourage viewers to see every shelter pet as a superstar worthy of spot in their home.

Below, are the winners from the first night of the American Rescue Dog Show, which is too sweet to fit in just one evening.

To find out the next batch of winners, and see them in action, tune into the second half of the 2020 American Rescue Dog Show on Hallmark Channel on Monday, Feb 17 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Best in Ears: Daisy

Best in Snoring: Faith

Best in Talking: Maximus

Best in Special Needs: Champion

Best in Wrinkles: Big Rig