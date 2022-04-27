Shoppers Love This Magnetic Screen Door That Lets Their Dogs 'Go in and Out Freely' — but Doesn't Let Bugs In
When the warm weather arrives, you'll likely want to spend all your time in your outdoor space — and so will your pet.
But if you don't want to go through the hassle of opening and closing your sliding doors every single time your dog wants to play (or take care of business) in the yard, consider picking up the Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door while it's on sale for $23 at Amazon.
Buy It! Flux Phenom Magnetic Mesh Screen Door, $22.95 (orig. $31.95); amazon.com
Currently the best-selling screen door on Amazon, it's designed to provide easy access in and out of your home. The door is made of heavy mesh material and reinforced edges, so it'll let fresh air in and keep bugs out.
The middle seam is lined with 26 magnets that ensure the door seals itself after you or your pup pass through it. Better yet, to get through, all you need to do is nudge the middle seam to separate the magnets — no hands required.
The magnetic door fits fixed, sliding, metal, and wood doorways up to 38 by 82 inches. Installing it is easy enough; shoppers say they've set the screen door up in a matter of minutes. It comes with all the parts you need too, including metal thumbtacks and hook and loop backing. You'll also get access to a how-to video.
More than a whopping 36,000 shoppers have given the ingenious screen door a five-star rating. Shoppers with dogs and cats rave that the "sturdy" screen door has been a "game-changer" for letting their pets "go in and out freely." Many also say that their pets "quickly learned" how to pass through it.
Even when your pet isn't using it, you can also appreciate the door, especially if your hands are full. "It is easy to go through if you are carrying a tray in your hand," according to a shopper. And who doesn't love letting cool breeze in as the sun sets on a hot day? Reviewers note that the screen easily allows them to enjoy those "lovely breezes" without having "to worry about bugs flying inside."
Head to Amazon to snap up the Flux Phenom Magnetic Screen Door while it's on sale.
