Florida Zoos and Aquariums Close to Prepare for Hurricane Ian: The 'Animals Will Be Secured'

As Hurricane Ian's path tracks towards Florida's Tampa Bay area, zoos and aquariums within the state are closing to ready their animal residents for the storm

By
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman
Lizzie Hyman

Published on September 27, 2022 03:53 PM
Zoo Miami
Zoo Miami. Photo: Wilfredo Lee/AP/Shutterstock

Zoos such as ZooTampa at Lowry Park and Zoo Miami did not open on Tuesday to give the facilities' staff time to secure loose items and move animals to more-protected areas as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida's Gulf coast.

In an Instagram post, Zoo Miami said, "zoo staff will spend Tuesday storing any objects that may become airborne or vulnerable in strong winds."

The post continued, "Animals will be secured in their evening holding areas early on Tuesday with their diets and fresh water in preparation for what likely will be an extended period of what will hopefully only be inclement weather but ready for what may be worse."

ZooTampa said its severe weather and hurricane preparedness plan includes moving larger animals into major storm night houses and smaller animals — such as the zoo's exotic bird population — out of more open areas and into secure ancillary buildings, according to Newsweek.

"The Zoo is continually monitoring the weather and will take all precautions as conditions warrant, prioritizing the well-being of the animals entrusted to our care and our team," a news release from the Tampa zoo said.

Spix's macaws (L-R) Felicitas, Frieda, P
PATRICK PLEUL/AFP/Getty

"Night houses are made of poured concrete and welded metal, to withstand the strength of the animal itself. And fortunately, it's also strong enough to withstand the strength of a major hurricane," Zoo Miami's communications director Ron Magill said in an NPR interview in 2017 ahead of Hurricane Irma.

ZooTampa will also implement a storm ride-out team, including animal care professionals, veterinary staff, maintenance, and EMTs, to assist animals at the zoo while the facility is closed due to weather.

Along with Florida zoos, aquariums in the state, like the Florida Aquarium and Clearwater Marine Aquarium, have also closed in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

Employees from Clearwater Marine Aquarium Rescue Baby Manatee
Clearwater Marine Aquarium/Facebook

At the Florida Aquarium, "essential personnel" have been put in place for the safety of the animals. "Our first priority is safety," said Chief Operating Officer Andrew Wood, according to Tampa Bay Times. "We have secured the facility and taken all precautions to ensure the safety of our staff and animals."

Similarly, aquarium officials at Clearwater Aquarium said that "preparations are underway to protect the health and safety of our animals and the staff on site."

flamingos
Max Trujillo/Getty

According to NPR, during Hurricane Andrew in 1992, Zoo Miami's flamingo habitat was destroyed, forcing birds to be herded into a bathroom facility for protection. The zoo spent 10 years rebuilding after the Category 5 storm, and plans are now in place to avoid new storm damage.

Pet owners evacuating to avoid Hurricane Ian are encouraged to pack essentials for themselves and their furry friends. The Humane Society of the United States recommends that pet owners evacuating with their animals bring food and water for at least five days for each pet, veterinary records including vaccination history, an animal first aid kit, and recent photos of each pet — in case a pet goes missing during their time away from home.

