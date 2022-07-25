Florida Deputies Relocate Alligator Found in Garage Near Sheriff's Office: 'Later Gator!'

After 911 dispatchers found an alligator in the parking garage of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office Administration Building, they called in deputies to safely remove the animal

Florida 911 dispatchers were greeted by an alligator on Sunday when they left the administration building of the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in Largo after a busy shift.

The sheriff's office wrote about the wild animal encounter, which occurred in the administration building's parking garage, on Facebook.

"After a long night of responding to 9-1-1 calls dispatchers were serenaded by this scaly gal in the parking garage at the Sheriff's Administration Building in Largo. Ok, it was more of a croak than a serenade but the message was clear 'we've been trying to reach you about your vehicle's extended warranty,'" the law enforcement agency wrote on social media.

"Being dispatchers they knew just the number to call. Deputy Duckers with the assistance of one of our Sheriff's Volunteer Patrol members safely relocated the gator. See ya later, gator!" the post continued.

The alligator that waddled into the parking garage was released in a less populated area.

Unfortunately, not all alligator encounters have peaceful endings.

On July 15, an older woman died after she fell into a pond near her home in Englewood, Florida, and two alligators attacked her.

The woman "struggled to stay afloat" after she fell into the water at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, CBS News reported.

"While in the water two alligators were observed near the victim and ultimately grabbed her while in the water," deputies said, per ABC News.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and a death investigation was launched at the golf course following the incident.

Last Monday, the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office issued a statement to PEOPLE, indentifying the woman as Rose Wiegand, born on August 9, 1941.

Wiegand "was pulling weeds from the water side of a retaining wall" before "the caller heard a scream and observed Wiegand fall into the water," the statement read. "The caller then entered the water and swam to her location but was unable to locate the victim as the alligators had pulled her beneath the water."

"Over the weekend, the medical examiner ruled the death of Ms. Wiegand as a result of the alligator attack," the statement added.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Doug Foote, the general manager of the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club, said, "This is a tragic situation, and we are deeply saddened that it happened. Our hearts go out to the family members and friends affected by this loss, and we offer our deepest condolences."

