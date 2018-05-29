WATCH: Florida Couple Sip Morning Coffee, Discover 300-Pound Alligator in Their Pool

Connie Shaffery and her husband Frank found a 300 pound alligator swimming in their pool in Sarasota. The gator broke the screen to get into their lani. pic.twitter.com/5xHhZxzsiu — Julie Salomone (@JSalomoneTV) May 24, 2018

We know what you’re thinking: Another day, another alligator in a Florida pool. But hold up — this gator is 300 pounds!

Sarasota couple Connie and Frank Shaffery were simply enjoying their morning cup of Joe last Wednesday, when they noticed the gigantic reptile in their swimming pool. The 9-ft. alligator was estimated to weigh around 300 pounds by Florida Fish and Wildlife, and it’s about 15 to 20 years old reports ABC Action News.

“Frank stood up to look out at the pool and said ‘holy goodness’ or something like that! There was an alligator in the pool,” said Connie, who recorded the wild incident on her cell phone. Neighbors and friends also captured the gator drama for all to witness on Facebook.

Apparently they’d heard their dog barking around 4 a.m., but hadn’t thought much of it. A few hours later, the Shafferys were on the phone with Kevin Hibler, a licensed state wildlife trapper, to request one alligator removal.

“The dog is not that big and we were so lucky that we didn’t let the dog out when he was barking,” she said.

Although the frighteningly large animal broke through their screened-in patio, Frank repaired it and said there was no further damage.

Can’t get enough of cats, dogs and other furry friends? Click here to get the cutest pet news and photos delivered directly to your inbox.

According to the trapper, alligator mating season begins in March. Fortunately, nobody was hurt and the animal was expunged from the pool within 20 minutes.