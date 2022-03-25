A dog stuck in a canal in Palm Bay was pulled to safety by police and has since returned to his family

Florida Police Save Trapped Dog from Muddy Canal, Now 'Home Safe with His Owner'

Police in Florida rescued a dog who was trapped in mud on Wednesday, bringing the pet safely back to his family.

The dog, who was stuck in a canal in Palm Bay, was pulled out of the mud after the Palm Bay Police Department received a call that morning informing them of the animal, NBC affiliate WFLA reports.

When the officers arrived on the scene, they noticed the dog was trapped "a few feet from solid ground," according to WFLA.

In a post shared to the Palm Bay Police Department Facebook page, the police said the dog was "unable to free itself."

"K9 Officer Carrol sprung into action and was able to rescue the dog! The water was cold, and it appeared the dog had been there for some time, worn out and tired," the police shared on Facebook.

While police initially said the dog had no collar or tags and they had been looking for his owner, the pet has since been returned to its home.

In a video of the rescue posted to Facebook, Officer Carrol approaches the dog, who howls as the officer claps to get his attention.

Carrol slowly approaches the animal, who is stranded in the mud not far from the bank of the canal. After standing by the dog for a few seconds and keeping himself on steady ground, he kneels down and begins to free the dog.

While the dog tries to wade through the mud, the officer attaches and leash around his neck and hoists the animal up in both arms, successfully freeing him from the mud.

In photos shared to the police department's Facebook page, the dog walks beside the officer after being rescued, his bottom half muddy and wet from time spent in the canal.