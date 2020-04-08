Image zoom Martin County Sheriff's Office

One Florida pup is being looked after by the Martin County Sheriff’s Office while his owner is hospitalized due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Friday, the police rescued a German shepherd that was left on a boat when his owner was hospitalized with COVID-19 symptoms. The Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook that they made the rescue after the owner called them to make a “desperate plea” to take care of his dog.

“The owner contacted MCSO to say he had no choice but to leave his beloved German shepherd behind alone inside the boat as he was hospitalized for the illness,” they shared. “MCSO’s Marine Unit worked with Animal Services Officers to create a plan that would ensure the safety of the officers boarding the boat and the rescue of the stranded animal.”

According to the post, the team “dressed in full personal protective gear” when they headed to the boat. After locating the dog, they were able to remove him from the vessel and bring him back to shore.

“Animal Services Officers then transported the dog to a facility where he will remain until his owner recovers from the illness,” the Martin County Sheriff’s Office added. “Nice work by an amazing team dedicated to getting the job done, despite the circumstances.”

Authorities shared several photos from the rescue as well, showing the deputies dressed in full gear and face masks. In one adorable photo, the grateful pooch gives one of his rescuers an adorable lick on their face mask.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is still “no evidence that companion animals, including pets, can spread COVID-19 to people.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.