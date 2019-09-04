Florida Deputies Name Adorable Puppy Rescued from Flooded Car After Hurricane Dorian

Image zoom Orange County Sheriff’s Office

As Hurricane Dorian came barreling up Florida’s coastline, little puppy Dorian barreled into the hearts of the deputies at the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, several deputies were recently sent out to investigate a suspicious, flooded car that was reportedly left wrecked and unoccupied in a ditch.

However, the car turned out to be occupied by a tiny passenger. Deputies found an adorable puppy who needed rescuing from the abandoned, partially flooded vehicle.

“While working the #Hurricane, deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle, which was unoccupied and partially flooded,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. “Deputy Josh Tolliver checked it out and found this puppy.”

The officers decided to name the small, tricolored pup with floppy ears after Hurricane Dorian.

Image zoom Orange County Sheriff’s Office

“Deputies named her Dorian. She was wet and scared but otherwise fine,” the post read.

Little puppy Dorian will be taken to Orange County Animal Services on Wednesday and may be placed for adoption, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Throughout the terrifying storm that devastated the Bahamas earlier this week and is now poised to hit the Carolinas here in the U.S., the Humane Society of the United States’ Animal Rescue Team has worked to move animals out of Hurricane Dorian’s path.

HSUS’s team has also created a pet disaster plan kit to assist families that may face the weather-related catastrophe.

According to the HSUS, a pet owner’s disaster plan kit should include extra food and water for each pet, medications for at least five days and photos and descriptions of each pet, in case you get separated.

Along with having a fully-stocked kit, it’s important to have a natural disaster evacuation plan for your family that includes several pet-friendly evacuation options, as some hotels and shelters may turn animals away.