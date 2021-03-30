Florida Deputy Breaks Down Door to Rescue Dog Caught Inside Burning House

"The men and women of the FCSO believe it is an honor to serve and protect every member of this community, even our four-legged ones," the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a statement

A Florida family has a police officer to thank for saving their beloved canine companion from a scary situation.

On Sunday, Steven and Autumn Konen were out shopping when a fire started in their home, according to a report from The Palm Coast Observer.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Responding to the incident, the Palm Coast Fire Department was on the scene, alongside Flagler County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) Deputy Jeckovich, who noticed a dog stuck inside the burning home.

According to a Facebook post from FCSO, Deputy Jeckovich could hear scratching from behind the front door, which alerted him to the animal's whereabouts.

Thinking quickly, Deputy Jeckovich broke the front door, which allowed the animal an opportunity to escape from the home.

Within 30 seconds after the deputy broke the door, and as dark smoke poured out of the home, the dog ran to the nearby firefighters.

The entire incident was caught on Jeckovich's body camera, and FCSO released the footage in their social media post.

"While the dog was a little shaken up, there were no serious injuries," FCSO said. "The homeowners were not home at the time of the fire but were relieved to be reunited with their pet when they arrived on the scene."

"The men and women of the FCSO believe it is an honor to serve and protect every member of this community, even our four-legged ones," they added.

According to Matt Guiliano, a family friend of the Konen's, the pet dog is actually gold in color, but was covered ash when it ran out of the home.

RELATED VIDEO: Dog Stretches Between Two Couches

"The home is a total loss," Guiliano said in an email statement to the Palm Coast Observer. "These people lost literally everything. I am trying to help them, as they are a young family with a 12-year-old daughter. … You can imagine how hard it would be to literally need to rebuy every piece of clothing, couches, beds, lights, pots, pans, anything and everything you've ever owned."