Florida Officer Runs onto Busy Interstate to Rescue Injured Dog That Was Hit by a Car

Image zoom Pinellas Park Police Department

Florida police officer Joseph Puglia was on his way to work when he witnessed a dog get hit by a car while it was trying to cross a busy interstate.

According to the Pinellas Park Police Department, Puglia immediately sprang into action to rescue the injured animal.

“Without hesitation, Ofc. Puglia swerved over to block the dog from traffic,” the department wrote in a post on Facebook. “The dog was scooped up by Ofc. Puglia and rushed to the Pinellas Animal Hospital showing signs of life.”

Puglia told Fox 35 that his heart “really sank until I started seeing him breathing.”

When the officer realized the dog was still alive, he wrapped him in an emergency blanket and brought the pet back to his car. He then called his dispatch, who alerted the animal hospital that Puglia was headed their way.

RELATED: Florida Deputies Name Adorable Puppy Rescued from Flooded Car After Hurricane Dorian

“The team at the Pinellas Animal Hospital was notified of the incident by our communications department and they were awaiting Ofc. Puglia’s arrival,” their Facebook post read.

Aside from some minor cuts and bruises, the dog is “expected to make a full recovery,” after it undergoes some additional “medical examinations.”

RELATED VIDEO: Man Rescues Cat from Car Just in Time

Authorities say that the owner of the dog has not been reached as the pet did not have a microchip or tag. They are asking local residents to reach out with any information that could help find the dog’s home.

Puglia reportedly told Fox 35 that he had nicknamed the dog Lucky, and said he has family members ready to adopt the pup if no one comes forward to claim him.

“This incident is just another example of the dedication and compassion our officers have for our four-legged friends,” the police department wrote. “Great job to Ofc. Puglia.”