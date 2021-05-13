"It was kind of like a snake darting really fast," one witness said of the alligator attack

Florida Man Jumps into Pond to Wrestle 8-Month-Old Puppy from Alligator's Jaws: 'No Hesitation'

A man from Holiday, Florida, had to think fast after his dog was pulled underwater by an alligator this week.

On Tuesday, Mike McCoy was walking with his dog named Jake, an 8-month-old Labrador retriever, when an alligator suddenly popped up out of a nearby pond, pulling the pooch underwater, according to ABC Action News.

"It was kind of like a snake darting really fast. It was super fast," Kellie Mallon, a teacher at a nearby school who witnessed the incident, told the outlet.

In order to save his dog, McCoy jumped into the water to fight the alligator.

"I got around, thumbed him the eye, picked him out of the water so he couldn't get anywhere until he let the dog go. And in the interim, he decided, I don't have him, I'll bite you," McCoy recalled, adding that he had "no hesitation" about taking action to save his pet.

Fortunately, although McCoy and his dog both needed stitches after the alligator incident, neither were seriously injured.

"He's on the mend," McCoy said of his pooch. "He's full of spit and vinegar."

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission told the outlet that they are working to remove the alligator, which they estimate is around 7-9 ft. long.

According to their website, although "serious injuries caused by alligators are rare," Florida residents should always be aware that "the potential for conflict always exists."