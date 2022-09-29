Lifestyle Pets Florida Man Saves Cat Stranded on Air Conditioning Unit from Hurricane Ian Storm Waters — Watch Mike Ross waded through Hurricane Ian's knee-high storm surge in Bonita Beach, Florida, to save the terrified feline By Anna Lazarus Caplan Anna Lazarus Caplan Instagram Twitter Digital News Writer, PEOPLE People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 29, 2022 02:11 PM Share Tweet Pin Email A feline that found itself trapped in Hurricane Ian's path in Bonita Beach, Florida, is safe thanks to a quick-thinking Good Samaritan. On Wednesday, Mike Ross noticed an orange-and-white tabby cat perched atop an outdoor air conditioning unit near his parents' beach house north of Naples. Worried the feline had nowhere to go to avoid the category 4 hurricane, Ross waded through knee-high water to rescue the animal, according to The Washington Post. Megan Cruz Scavo posted a video of Ross, her boyfriend, making the heroic rescue on Twitter, where it had been viewed 3.2 million times by Thursday morning. In the clip, Ross, 29, fights a strong current as he climbs to reach the cat. After taking a few moments, to carefully pick up the feline, Ross carries the terrified cat to safety. Ernest Hemingway's Florida House Impacted by Hurricane Ian, but Famous Six-Toed Cats Are Fine "The storm surge had rushed up quite a bit at that point," the software consultant told the Post about the rescue. Now, safe from the storm, the cat is hanging out with Ross and his family, the outlet reported. Other animals –– and their caretakers –– took precautions ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida to prevent potential catastrophes. Florida Zoos and Aquariums Close to Prepare for Hurricane Ian: The 'Animals Will Be Secured' At Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg, flamingos were herded into a bathroom to ride out Hurricane Ian. And at ZooTampa, "night houses," constructed with masonry blocks, sheltered the facility's animals from the storm. "So the majority of our animals, especially the ones that would be a little bit more, you can imagine, difficult to move ... they have those buildings attached right to their habitat so it makes it very easy to put them someplace safe during the storm," Christopher Massaro, vice president of zoological operations, told ABC News.