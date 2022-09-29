Florida Man Saves Cat Stranded on Air Conditioning Unit from Hurricane Ian Storm Waters — Watch

A feline that found itself trapped in Hurricane Ian's path in Bonita Beach, Florida, is safe thanks to a quick-thinking Good Samaritan.

On Wednesday, Mike Ross noticed an orange-and-white tabby cat perched atop an outdoor air conditioning unit near his parents' beach house north of Naples. Worried the feline had nowhere to go to avoid the category 4 hurricane, Ross waded through knee-high water to rescue the animal, according to The Washington Post.

Megan Cruz Scavo posted a video of Ross, her boyfriend, making the heroic rescue on Twitter, where it had been viewed 3.2 million times by Thursday morning.

In the clip, Ross, 29, fights a strong current as he climbs to reach the cat. After taking a few moments, to carefully pick up the feline, Ross carries the terrified cat to safety.

"The storm surge had rushed up quite a bit at that point," the software consultant told the Post about the rescue.

Now, safe from the storm, the cat is hanging out with Ross and his family, the outlet reported.

Other animals –– and their caretakers –– took precautions ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall in Florida to prevent potential catastrophes.

At Sunken Gardens in St. Petersburg, flamingos were herded into a bathroom to ride out Hurricane Ian.

And at ZooTampa, "night houses," constructed with masonry blocks, sheltered the facility's animals from the storm.

"So the majority of our animals, especially the ones that would be a little bit more, you can imagine, difficult to move ... they have those buildings attached right to their habitat so it makes it very easy to put them someplace safe during the storm," Christopher Massaro, vice president of zoological operations, told ABC News.