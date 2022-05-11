Florida Man Dedicated to Helping Animals Donates 68 Wheelchairs to Pets with Disabilities

John Cox, a retired deputy from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, has donated wheelchairs to 64 dogs, three cats, and a goat over the last year through his organization Ruck9

Dozens of animals are back on their paws (and hooves) thanks to the efforts of a retired deputy in Florida.

John Cox, a retired deputy from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, has donated wheelchairs to 64 dogs, three cats, and a goat over the last year through his organization Ruck9. The nonprofit is dedicated to raising funds to cover special needs animals' mobility equipment expenses.

"Our mission is to help as many animals as possible, get wheelchairs and help them feel like they are the animal they are supposed to be," Cox said in a statement provided to PEOPLE. " All proceeds are just going to be able to put more and more wheelies on our 'wheelie warriors.'"

Ruck9 provides its recipients with wheelchairs from Walkin' Pets, a company that makes custom mobility equipment for animals, including skunks, lambs, and more.

Retired Deputy Gifts 68 Wheelchairs to Disabled Animals Credit: WalkinPets.com

"All the money that comes into Ruck9 goes right back out to help dogs, cats, goats, whatever I can help, it doesn't matter. I'm going to try and help as many as I can," Cox said in a video interview from Walkin' Pets about his project.

Don Jackson knows just how important Cox's efforts are, having seen the impact a donated wheelchair had on his own dog, Mattie.

In the Walkin' Pets video, Jackson explained that Mattie previously couldn't get around because she had no use of her back legs. The wheelchair Mattie received from Ruck9 allows her to run around like "any other dog."