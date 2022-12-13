Lifestyle Pets Florida Homeowner Calls Snake Catchers for Help After 'Huge' Boa Constrictor Slithers into Yard The snake catchers removed the boa constrictor with albinism from the Florida yard and moved the reptile to their Naples sanctuary By People Staff Published on December 13, 2022 04:35 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: TMX/SWNS Terrified homeowners in Florida called in professional snake catchers after discovering a boa constrictor measuring over 9 feet in their backyard. Reptile experts Rhett and Taylor Stanberry, who thought they were dealing with a standard python, arrived to find a beefy boa constrictor. The pair had been enjoying a day of fishing on December 12 when they received the call from a residential property in Naples, Florida. The homeowner described the invasive snake as "huge." At first, the snake catchers didn't think much of it due to the prevalence of pythons, an invasive species in Florida, in the state. TMX/SWNS "They said it was a huge python in their backyard, and they needed somebody to get it," Rhett told SWNS. "They sent us a Google image of an albino Burmese python." "If you know anything about the pythons here in south Florida, they are normal-colored snakes, brown and tan," he added. How Pythons Kill: Expert Explains Shocking but 'Extremely Rare' Case of Woman Swallowed by Giant Snake After talking to the homeowners and looking at their photos of the snake in the backyard, the Stanberrys told the caller "to stay back, and we'll be there and find out what it is." Rhett and Taylor arrived at the Naples home and soon realized that the massive snake sitting in the backyard was a boa constrictor with albinism, a much rarer sighting in the Sunshine State. TMX/SWNS The pair safely captured the creature and filmed the process of picking up the snake and moving it out of the yard in a sack. Scientists Find Intact 5-Foot Alligator Inside 18-Foot-Long Burmese Python in Florida After the straightforward capture, the snake catchers took the reptile back to their sanctuary. The animal will remain there, residing among similar snakes and away from local backyards. Rhett and Taylor believe the reptile may have been a pet that escaped or was abandoned in the wild.