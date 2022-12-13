Florida Homeowner Calls Snake Catchers for Help After 'Huge' Boa Constrictor Slithers into Yard

Terrified homeowners in Florida called in professional snake catchers after discovering a boa constrictor measuring over 9 feet in their backyard.

Reptile experts Rhett and Taylor Stanberry, who thought they were dealing with a standard python, arrived to find a beefy boa constrictor.

The pair had been enjoying a day of fishing on December 12 when they received the call from a residential property in Naples, Florida. The homeowner described the invasive snake as "huge."

At first, the snake catchers didn't think much of it due to the prevalence of pythons, an invasive species in Florida, in the state.

TMX/SWNS

"They said it was a huge python in their backyard, and they needed somebody to get it," Rhett told SWNS. "They sent us a Google image of an albino Burmese python."

"If you know anything about the pythons here in south Florida, they are normal-colored snakes, brown and tan," he added.

After talking to the homeowners and looking at their photos of the snake in the backyard, the Stanberrys told the caller "to stay back, and we'll be there and find out what it is."

Rhett and Taylor arrived at the Naples home and soon realized that the massive snake sitting in the backyard was a boa constrictor with albinism, a much rarer sighting in the Sunshine State.

TMX/SWNS

The pair safely captured the creature and filmed the process of picking up the snake and moving it out of the yard in a sack.

After the straightforward capture, the snake catchers took the reptile back to their sanctuary. The animal will remain there, residing among similar snakes and away from local backyards.

Rhett and Taylor believe the reptile may have been a pet that escaped or was abandoned in the wild.