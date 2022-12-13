Florida Homeowner Calls Snake Catchers for Help After 'Huge' Boa Constrictor Slithers into Yard

The snake catchers removed the boa constrictor with albinism from the Florida yard and moved the reptile to their Naples sanctuary

By People Staff
Published on December 13, 2022 04:35 PM
Screen Grab from footage showing Rhett and Taylor arriving at the scene where the snake was found. A homeowner had to call a duo of professional snake catchers after they discovered a rare boa constrictor in their backyard. See SWNS story SWFSboa. Rhett and Taylor Stanberry were fishing on December 12 - with their pet Brazilian tufted capuchin monkey Tobie - when they received a call. They made their way to the residential property in Naples, Florida after the homeowner described - what they assumed to be an invasive python - as "huge". At first, the snake catchers didn't think much of it due to the common nature of pythons in the state. Rhett said: "We just got a snake call, we had gotten a call about this snake yesterday and honestly didn't think much of it. "They said it was a huge python in their backyard and they needed somebody to get it. "They sent us a google image of an albino Burmese python. "If you know anything about the pythons here in south Florida, they're not albinos, they are normal-coloured snakes, brown and tan. "And now today they just messaged us saying 'please the snake is back' and they're sending these blurry photos of like a clearly white, yellow snake. "So there's some big albino snake in their yard. We've told them to stay back and we'll be there and find out what it is."
Photo: TMX/SWNS

Terrified homeowners in Florida called in professional snake catchers after discovering a boa constrictor measuring over 9 feet in their backyard.

Reptile experts Rhett and Taylor Stanberry, who thought they were dealing with a standard python, arrived to find a beefy boa constrictor.

The pair had been enjoying a day of fishing on December 12 when they received the call from a residential property in Naples, Florida. The homeowner described the invasive snake as "huge."

At first, the snake catchers didn't think much of it due to the prevalence of pythons, an invasive species in Florida, in the state.

Screen Grab from footage showing Rhett and Taylor arriving at the scene where the snake was found. A homeowner had to call a duo of professional snake catchers after they discovered a rare boa constrictor in their backyard. See SWNS story SWFSboa. Rhett and Taylor Stanberry were fishing on December 12 - with their pet Brazilian tufted capuchin monkey Tobie - when they received a call. They made their way to the residential property in Naples, Florida after the homeowner described - what they assumed to be an invasive python - as "huge". At first, the snake catchers didn't think much of it due to the common nature of pythons in the state. Rhett said: "We just got a snake call, we had gotten a call about this snake yesterday and honestly didn't think much of it. "They said it was a huge python in their backyard and they needed somebody to get it. "They sent us a google image of an albino Burmese python. "If you know anything about the pythons here in south Florida, they're not albinos, they are normal-coloured snakes, brown and tan. "And now today they just messaged us saying 'please the snake is back' and they're sending these blurry photos of like a clearly white, yellow snake. "So there's some big albino snake in their yard. We've told them to stay back and we'll be there and find out what it is."
TMX/SWNS

"They said it was a huge python in their backyard, and they needed somebody to get it," Rhett told SWNS. "They sent us a Google image of an albino Burmese python."

"If you know anything about the pythons here in south Florida, they are normal-colored snakes, brown and tan," he added.

After talking to the homeowners and looking at their photos of the snake in the backyard, the Stanberrys told the caller "to stay back, and we'll be there and find out what it is."

Rhett and Taylor arrived at the Naples home and soon realized that the massive snake sitting in the backyard was a boa constrictor with albinism, a much rarer sighting in the Sunshine State.

Screen Grab from footage showing Rhett and Taylor arriving at the scene where the snake was found. A homeowner had to call a duo of professional snake catchers after they discovered a rare boa constrictor in their backyard. See SWNS story SWFSboa. Rhett and Taylor Stanberry were fishing on December 12 - with their pet Brazilian tufted capuchin monkey Tobie - when they received a call. They made their way to the residential property in Naples, Florida after the homeowner described - what they assumed to be an invasive python - as "huge". At first, the snake catchers didn't think much of it due to the common nature of pythons in the state. Rhett said: "We just got a snake call, we had gotten a call about this snake yesterday and honestly didn't think much of it. "They said it was a huge python in their backyard and they needed somebody to get it. "They sent us a google image of an albino Burmese python. "If you know anything about the pythons here in south Florida, they're not albinos, they are normal-coloured snakes, brown and tan. "And now today they just messaged us saying 'please the snake is back' and they're sending these blurry photos of like a clearly white, yellow snake. "So there's some big albino snake in their yard. We've told them to stay back and we'll be there and find out what it is."
TMX/SWNS

The pair safely captured the creature and filmed the process of picking up the snake and moving it out of the yard in a sack.

After the straightforward capture, the snake catchers took the reptile back to their sanctuary. The animal will remain there, residing among similar snakes and away from local backyards.

Rhett and Taylor believe the reptile may have been a pet that escaped or was abandoned in the wild.

Related Articles
Python eats alligator
Scientists Find Intact 5-Foot Alligator Inside 18-Foot-Long Burmese Python in Florida
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Olivia Newton-John
Celebrities Who've Died in 2022
Landscapers Find Car Buried Decades Ago in Yard of San Francisco Bay Area Home
Landscapers Find Car Buried in Yard of $15 Million Home — Cops Say It's Possibly Been There for Decades
man dies after being strangled by snake
Pennsylvania Man Who Was Strangled by 18-Foot Boa Constrictor Has Died, Coroner Says
Books The Work Wife Our Wives Under the Sea Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow
PEOPLE Picks the Best New Books of the Week
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Courtesy of Elizabeth Cameratta Florida Man Films Possible Shark in Neighbor's Yard amid Hurricane Ian: It 'Was Scary'
Florida Man Films Possible Shark in Neighbor's Yard amid Hurricane Ian: It 'Was Scary'
Boomslang snake
Family In South Africa Discovers Venomous Snake Slithering Through Their Christmas Tree
dog adopted after 8 years
Florida Dog Who Struggled with 'Stranger Danger' Finds Ideal Home After 8 Years in Shelter
Snake found in Chula Vista couch
'Frantic' California Man Finds 7-Foot Snake Slithering Through His Sofa
Courtesy Markarian x Summersalt Rep:  savannah@savannahengel.com Full dropbox: https://www.dropbox.com/sh/rcdz0xurq9zpz5t/AADooaGLzNtqZLpy7SdCmyO4a?dl=0
The Best New Fashion Launches to Shop Right Now
Huck the adopted dog
Pit Bull 'Scared of the World' After Rescue from Neglect Case Finds Home Where He Feels Safe
IAN CHRISTOPHER BAUNACH, Katie Samantha Baunach
Florida Bodybuilder Charged with Ex's Murder, After Police Find Bones in Backyard Burn Pile
gator
Florida Authorities Shocked to Find 2 Very Large Alligators in an SUV Following Crash
Jerry Herman
Remembering the Stars We Lost in 2019