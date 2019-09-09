Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley and Wife Brittney Donate K9 to Indianapolis Police

Florida Georgia Line gave Indianapolis police an adorably furry friend to add to their ranks over the weekend.

Brian Kelley and his wife Brittney donated their German Shepherd to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department before the FGL Fest at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday.

“Thank you, Florida Georgia Line for IMPD’s newest K9 partner! #WeAreIMPD,” police posted on Facebook along with an image of Kelley, 34, and his bandmate Tyler Hubbard, 32, with Brittney as well as the police and their new canine.

According to CNN, Kelley first met the dog last year when he was only 10 weeks old. He decided to name him Sarge and insisted to his wife, Brittney, that they adopt him and he join their other four dogs at home.

However, the couple realized Sarge would make for a good police dog, and felt his home belonged elsewhere.

Image zoom Sarge and friends IMS Photo

RELATED: Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Welcomes Son Luca Reed — See His First Photos

“We are so excited that Sarge will live a life of keeping people and his officers safe,” Brian and Brittney Kelley said in a joint statement to CNN. “Being able to give back is something in our hearts and last night in Indianapolis was a moment we won’t forget.”

Kelley and Hubbard performed together at Indiana’s Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday as part of their Can't Say I Ain't Country tour, which kicked off in June and features songs from their most recent studio album of the same name.

Image zoom Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line The Holy Mountain

RELATED: Florida Georgia Line Teams with Dolce & Gabbana to Throw High-Fashion Garden Party in Nashville

Nelly, Blanco Brown, Dylan Schneider, Dan + Shay, Canaan Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny and Payton Smith also joined in as special guests during the night.

Can’t Say I Ain’t Country is the fourth studio album for FGL, who formed in 2010 and made their mark with their debut single “Cruise” two years later. They have since released four EPs, 16 singles as lead artists, and 16 music videos.

The duo’s next stop on the Can’t Say I Ain’t Country tour is on Thursday in West Valley City, Utah. The tour ends on Sept. 28.