Florida Firefighters Rescue 'Very Friendly' Dog Trapped in 15-Foot Hole
Firefighters saved a dog stuck in a 15-foot hole in Paxton, Florida, on Wednesday afternoon.
Due to the limited space available for the rescue, South Walton Fire District firefighters first tested the air quality in the hole before placing a ladder inside and attaching a rescuer to a safety line. The rescuer used the ladder to descend into the hole and save the pup, according to a Facebook post from the South Walton Fire District (SWFD).
"The firefighter descended the ladder and made contact with the dog, who was very friendly, then used webbing to build the dog a safety harness," the post stated.
The SWFD added, "The rescuer ascended the ladder with the dog in tow and the SWFD crew assisted in getting the pair through the small opening."
In a video of the rescue, also posted to Facebook by the South Walton Fire District, firefighters can be heard saying, "Come on, girl. Come on, sweetheart!" as they pull the dog out of the confined space.
The pet was "in good condition and did not appear injured" after being rescued, according to the social media post.
It remains unclear how the dog got stuck in the narrow hole.
"We are very grateful to have been a part of this happy ending and appreciate the professional and quick work of all responding agencies," the SWFD wrote on social media.
Walton County Animal Control and Walton County Works also responded to the scene to evaluate the animal and fix the hole.
Photos posted by the SWGD on Facebook show a dump truck filling the hole the dog fell into with dirt to prevent other accidents.