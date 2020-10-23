Dressed to Impress: Florida Police Dog Wears Uniform and Tie for His Official K-9 Badge Photo

Say cheese!

On Thursday, the Orange County Sheriff's Office in Florida shared with followers on social media the brand-new official badge photo of their furry K-9 member Chico.

The steadfast pup, dressed in a decorated law enforcement uniform, looks directly at the camera for the picture as he poses for the shot in front of an American flag.

"K-9 Chico posed for his new ID badge today. He even wore a tie for the photo," the department wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

Chico's no stranger to local social media stardom. On August 26, the sheriff's office marked National Dog Day with a silly snapshot of the dog wearing a pair of blue-lensed shades, ready for a day on the job. "Happy National Dog Day from K-9 Chico and all of us here at the OCSO! 🐶," read the post's caption.

Chico's fans are likely holding tight, hoping for another holiday photoshoot this winter season. In December 2019, the pup posed with a Santa hat on his head next to a Christmas tree and other decorations, looking appropriately jolly for the occasion.

"K9 Chico is ready for the pawlidays....are you #K9 #lawenforcement #policedog," the caption read.

The department mourned one of its K-9s in July 2019. According to the Orlando Sentinel, the sudden death came just before the animal named Falco was set to turn 10 years old, and one of the officers said he had "caught a lot of bad guys."