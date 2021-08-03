'Hero' Florida Dog Helps Owner to Safety amid House Fire: 'She Saved My Life'

Orange County Fire Rescue spokesperson Lisa McDonald told WESH 2 News that lighting from the previous day played a large part in the fire

Lightning strike to the home from Mon. evening storms. Dog alerted resident to the fire and they evacuated safely.

A dog in Tangerine, Florida, is being hailed as a "hero" after alerting her owner to a house fire, which ultimately helped him to safety.

On Wednesday, Joel Rosa was awoken around 3 a.m. by his pooch Maggie at their home on Clayton Street, as flames engulfed the residence.

"It was really scary," Rosa told local station WESH 2 News. "At the beginning, I thought that I [could] stop it myself even from outside."

Maggie barked and woke Rosa up, and the two were able to make a safe escape as fire crews arrived to flames shooting "through the roof," Orange County Fire Rescue spokesperson Lisa McDonald told the station.

McDonald explained that crews "worked a defensive fire and were able to knock it down, it did flare back up again," and said she thought lighting from the previous day played a large part in the blaze.

"We believe it was a lightning strike from yesterday's storms that hit the house and that lightning festered inside the roof," she said. "This is a 7,000 square foot home. It's a very large home, and it was 80 percent involved with flames."

"The homeowner should definitely thank his pet for waking him up," McDonald added.

Firefighters were eventually able to get the fire under control, but it caused a partial collapse on one side of the two-story home.

But Rosa is just thankful he and Maggie got out safely — and he can't sing her praises highly enough.