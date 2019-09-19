Florida Pooch Dies in Fire After Alerting Family to Blaze: 'He Was a Good Dog'

A hero pup died while saving his family from a tragic house fire.

Zippy, the pet dog of a Florida family, died in the early Tuesday morning hours after warning his owners about a fire that broke out in their home when the fire alarm stopped working.

“He was back and forth. He was from bed to bed, back and forth,” Leroy Butler recalled to Fox 13 of his little Jack Russel Terrier, who ran between Butler’s children to their father while barking as loudly as possible as the fire engulfed their home.

According to Butler, he had woken up when the fire alarm first went off at around 2 a.m., but it only lasted for a short time.

Image zoom Humane Society of Manatee County

RELATED: Maryland Man, 87, Rescued by His 2 Heroic Dogs After He Became Stuck in Knee-Deep Mud

“It only lasted a short ‘beep beep’ and then it was already on fire. It was gone,” Butler told the outlet.

When the alarm was taken out by the fire, Zippy was there to alert his family, making sure they were all able to escape the blaze. However, the pet couldn’t escape himself.

Their family home is now a loss. Leroy and his children buried Zippy this morning @FOX13News #Bradenton pic.twitter.com/AS7sAdb12i — Kim Kuizon FOX 13 (@kkuizon) September 17, 2019

“The floor in the living room was all on fire so there was nowhere for him to run out,” Butler said. “Even if the smoke was this high. He was a short little dog. There was nowhere for him to go.”

When Butler tried going back into the home to rescue the dog, the fire had already grown too large for him to reach the trapped pup.

RELATED VIDEO: Meet Kasey! Puppy Mill Survivor and Winner of the World’s Cutest Rescue Dog Contest

“With the smoke, he still did his job. That’s just one thing and one person that I couldn’t save and one person I couldn’t get to,” Butler told Fox 13.

When the firefighters were finally able to reach Zippy, he had already succumbed to the smoke. Butler and his family buried their hero pet Tuesday morning.

“We adopted him as a pet … he was a good dog,” Butler told the outlet. “He only did what he could.”

The Bradenton Fire Department told Fox 13 that the fire started in the attic near the air conditioning unit, but they still are still unsure about how it began.