Shelley the black-handed spider monkey gave birth to a baby with a bat-shaped marking across its face on April 15 at the Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida

Baby Spider Monkey with 'Unique' Batman Marking on Its Face Born at Florida Zoo

A troop of spider monkeys at a Florida zoo just got bigger!

The Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida, announced the birth of its newest black-handed spider monkey. The baby was born on April 15 to its 31-year-old mother, Rochelle (aka "Shelley"), and 25-year-old father, Scooter.

Scooter has fathered several members of the zoo's black-handed spider monkey troop, according to a blog post from the park. Shelley is an experienced parent as well, having given birth to Tica, 19, seven-year-old Prim, 7, and Olive, 2 — all black-handed spider monkeys residing at Brevard Zoo.

"Shelley is a pro at caring for her offspring," Lauren Hinson, the zoo's director of animal programs, said, according to the blog post.

The zoo's post also noted that the sex of the monkey was not yet known.

What is no mystery about the newborn is the marking right in the middle of its tiny — and adorable — face.

Emblazoned across the baby monkey's nose is a marking that looks like the famous Batman symbol.

"Our newest spider monkey has a very ~unique~ marking on their face. We have not detected any signs of superpowers yet, but we will keep you posted," the Brevard Zoo captioned an Instagram photo of the new arrival.

The baby monkey is currently bonding with its mom and troop at the zoo.

"Animal care staff have observed other members of Shelley's troop showing lots of interest in the newest member and occasionally checking on both Shelley and baby," the zoo shared in its blog post about the birth.