Florida Zoo Says Rhinos 'Will Not Be Punished' After Toddler Slipped Into Their Exhibit

The Brevard Zoo in Melbourne, Florida, has issued a statement in response to an incident involving a toddler girl and several southern white rhinos at the zoo’s Rhino Encounter.

On Tuesday, a 2-year-old girl and her family visited the special exhibit — a hands-on experience where guests (under zookeeper supervision) are allowed to touch a feeding white rhino through steel poles — when the toddler accidentally “entered the rhino yard” through a gap between the poles, according to a statement from the zoo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“At least one of the rhinos touched the child with their snout. The child was retrieved in a matter of seconds and transported to a local hospital via ambulance,” the statement continued.

The girl, whose identity is being protected, suffered from an abrasion on her cheek, reports Reuters. None of the rhinos were injured during this incident.

The zoo added in the statement that the animals at the Rhino Encounter “will not be ‘punished’ in any way” for the accident. Brevard Zoo has suspend the Rhino Encounter experience until further notice in order to perform a thorough review of the attraction’s safety protocols. The zoo has also suspended its other “premium animal experiences” for the same reason.

“Our hearts are with the family impacted by this incident and we are committed to being as transparent as possible without disclosing personal information about our guests. We are actively participating in a standard investigation conducted by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission,” the statement concluded.