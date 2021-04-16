Florida's Brevard Zoo has yet to reveal the name and sex of the baby Linnaeus's two-toed sloth born at the facility on April 8

'Thriving' Baby Sloth Born at Florida's Brevard Zoo: 'The Best Way to Get Your Sloth Fix'

The Brevard Zoo's animal family just got bigger and cuter!

On April 8, a tiny Linnaeus's two-toed sloth was born at the Florida zoo, the facility announced in a press release on Thursday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Born to 15-year-old mother Sammy and 18-year-old father Dustin, the new addition is the first sloth born in over two years at the Brevard Zoo and the third sloth baby in the zoo's history.

The yet-to-be-named animal, whose sex has yet to be determined, is doing well following their birth.

"Both mother and child appear to be thriving and are sometimes in public view, but they have ample behind-the-scenes space to which to retreat if Sammy chooses," the Brevard Zoo said in their statement.

During her pregnancy, Sammy was trained by the zoo's staff to remain still for ultrasound exams so that veterinarians could keep watch over her baby's development during her 10-month gestation period. This feat, the zoo said, was done through positive reinforcement techniques.

Linnaeus's two-toed sloths are native to the rainforests of northern South America, the zoo added, also warning that although they are adorable, the animals do not make good pets.

"Sloths are high-maintenance animals that need professional care, and they don't belong in the home," Michelle Smurl, the zoo's director of animal programs, said. "They have long claws and sharp teeth that they won't hesitate to use if they're scared or stressed."