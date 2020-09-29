"Inflexible redemption fees and policies prevent animals from returning to their homes and unnecessarily add to shelter populations," Jessica Jade said

Animal Shelter Goes Viral on Facebook for Not Charging Owner to Reunite with Her Dog

A Florida animal shelter is going viral on Facebook after one worker shared a story of the facility reuniting an owner with her dog, free of charge.

Earlier this month, Jessica Jade, the manager of operations at Santa Rosa County Animal Services, shared a post on Facebook about Glock, a ″sweet deaf pup″ that was in their care for almost two weeks when his owner came ″crying″ with his vet records.

″She says, through her sobs, 'Can I please have my dog? I don’t have any money to get him out.' When I ask who her dog is, she continues to cry and beg, telling me she can’t afford to get him out. I tell her, 'it’s okay, we got you. You’re getting your dog back,' " Jade explained.

Jade said that after processing some paperwork they were able to reunite the woman and Glock without charging the owner any "redemption" fees.

"We bring Glock back to her. He was jumping and prancing he was so happy to see her, and she was crying and hugging him. Their love and bond are deep," Jade recalled. "We provided her with some dog food and a neuter voucher, which she was grateful for."

The shelter also learned she had some kittens at home that needed to be spayed and neutered, so they gave her neuter vouchers for those pets as well.

″Glock wasn’t a dog who needed rescue; he was a dog who needed to go back to the loving home he already had. Inflexible redemption fees and policies prevent animals from returning to their homes and unnecessarily add to shelter populations," Jade said. "Innovative shelters remain flexible to ensure as many positive outcomes as possible, ensuring animals go back to the families they belong to where they are already loved."

″I'm proud of Santa Rosa County Animal Services for being progressive, and ensuring positive outcomes as they understand the grand picture of lifesaving," she ended the post.

As of Tuesday, Jade's post has amassed over 13,000 reactions and over 10,000 shares on Facebook. Jade said that she and the other shelter workers were "humbled" by the response.