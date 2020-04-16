Florida Shelter Clears Kennel for the First Time Ever Due to Adoption Increase During Pandemic

Image zoom Getty

A Florida animal shelter is celebrating a silver lining amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

For the first time ever, the main dog kennel at Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is empty, thanks to a surge of adoptions and foster volunteers looking for furry companions to keep them company while they practice social distancing at home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Normally, the kennel is at capacity with 48 dogs. The shelter also takes in pigs, horses, goats, and chickens in need of a home. They receive an estimated 40 to 60 new cats and dogs a day, but intake has slowed down as many families keep their pets with them amid the ongoing pandemic, Elizabeth Harfmann, the shelter’s community outreach manager told The Sun-Sentinel.

“We’ve never seen numbers this low,” she added.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Adopts Puppy She Was Fostering While Social Distancing amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Friends of Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control shared a video on Facebook of the shelter’s staff cheering in the vacant kennels and thanking the community.

“An incredible and joyful thing happened today,” the post reads. “This amazing milestone was made possible by the help and support of our entire community!”

There are still several animals up for adoption at the shelter including dogs, cats, two horses and Charlotte the pig.

“Let’s keep the momentum going and good vibes flowing!” the post encourages.

RELATED: Don’t Self Isolate Alone: Animal Shelter Encourages Fostering a Pet During Coronavirus Pandemic

Animal adoptions and fostering throughout the country are up as people have more time and interest in caring for a pet while they stay at home.

The Centers for Disease Control, the World Health Organization, and the American Veterinary Medical Association have all stated that pets are not at risk of spreading COVID-19, and science has shown time and time again that adding an animal to your life can make you happier and healthier.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. To help provide doctors and nurses on the front lines with life-saving medical resources, donate to Direct Relief here.