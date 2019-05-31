11-Foot Gator Breaks Into Florida Home, Raids Kitchen, Destroys Resident's 'Good Wine'

Image zoom Clearwater Police Department

The Clearwater Police Department helped a resident of the Florida city deal with an ‘unwanted overnight visitor.’

According to WFLA, an 11-foot gator, acting like a horrendous in-law, forced its way into the Clearwater home, stayed over uninvited and went through four bottles of wine it found in the kitchen.

The reptile was able to enter the home by crashing through a low window leading into the house. The Clearwater Police Department, with help from a trapper, was able to safely remove the alligator from the home, according to a Facebook post from the department.

No alligators or humans were harmed during this surprising encounter, though the homeowner told WFLA the creature broke “four good bottles of wine.”

Floridians and alligators often find themselves crossing paths. IIn March of this year, a 6-foot alligator was found wandering around the grounds of a Ponte Vedra Beach elementary school. Gators also seem to have a knack for finding their way into Florida’s plentiful residential swimming pools.