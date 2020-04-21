Image zoom

These sheep look like they’re in desperate need of a hambaaarger.

As people around the world are stuck inside due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, animals are free to roam the streets — like this flock of sheep in south Wales, who recently stopped at a closed McDonald’s on their freedom tour.

In a picture captured by Ebbw Vale local Andrew Thomas, nearly ten sheep are seen crowding around the drive-thru of the fast-food restaurant, some getting a head start on their meal by munching on a nearby patch of grass.

“Even the sheep in Ebbw Vale are having McDonald’s withdrawals,” Thomas joked on social media.

Thomas told CNN that he was grocery shopping for his “mother and some elderly neighbors who are in isolation” at an Aldi next to McDonald’s when he noticed the hilarious situation.

“I saw the sheep and took a pic to put on Facebook as a joke after everyone has been posting [about] cravings and withdrawals for McDonald’s food,” he said.

The local explained that it’s “normal south Wales valley life to see sheep wandering down the streets of Ebbw Vale, or even horses or cows.”

These sheep aren’t the only animals taking advantage of the empty roads.

While South Africa’s Kruger National Park remains closed to the public, the park’s wild animals are taking the opportunity to roam the reserve they call home.

Image zoom Section Ranger Richard Sowry/Kruger National Park

Last week, the park posted a handful of images that showed a pride of lions taking a group snooze while spreading out on a road that’s normally filled with visitors and vehicles.

“Kruger visitors that tourists do not normally see,” the park captioned the photos, which showed some of the lions resting in the middle of the road. “This lion pride is usually resident on Kempiana Contractual Park, an area Kruger tourists do not see. This afternoon they were lying on the tar road just outside of Orpen Rest Camp.”

Added media officer Isaac Phaala, “normally they would be in the bushes because of the traffic but they are very smart and now they are enjoying the freedom of the park without us.”

