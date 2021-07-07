Despite inclement weather due to the tropical storm, Mercy was able to track the girl "for more than half a mile through thick woods," the sheriff's department said

Sheriff's K9 Officer Helps Locate 12-Year-Old Girl Who Went Missing During Tropical Storm Elsa

Sheriff's Dog Helps Locate Girl Who Went Missing During Tropical Storm Elsa

Sheriff's Dog Helps Locate Girl Who Went Missing During Tropical Storm Elsa

A Florida sheriff's canine helped reunite a girl with her family after she went missing during Tropical Storm Elsa.

The 12-year-old girl was reported missing Tuesday night in Lee County, according to the sheriff's department.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno deployed his ReUnite program — a search and rescue operation for at-risk individuals — and, along with it, a K9 Officer named Mercy.

Despite inclement weather due to the tropical storm, Mercy was able to track the girl "for more than half a mile through thick woods," the sheriff's department said.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Thankfully, Mercy found her and brought her safely back home to her family."

Hundreds of people flooded the comments section of the sheriff's Facebook post about the rescue, praising Mercy for a job well done.

RELATED VIDEO: Paws & Claws: Ruby the Search Dog Saves Lives as a K9 Officer

"You deserve a lot of treats for working so hard," one commenter wrote.

Another said: "You're an awesome K-9 Police Officer Mercy! Thank you for your service. Great job!"