Five Dogs Saved from the Rubble of a House Destroyed by Hurricane Dorian Days After Storm

The owner of the dogs was unable to get to their home before Hurricane Dorian hit the Abaco Islands

By Kelli Bender
September 18, 2019 04:22 PM

As North America prepares for Tropical Storm Jerry, many areas are still recovering from the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian.

Dorian made landfall in the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm, with the Abaco Islands being hit particularly hard.

As the humans of the Abaco Islands work to piece their lives back together, Humane Society International is assisting the area’s animals. HSI sent a group of rescuers to the Abaco Islands to help save animals and reunite missing pets with their families.

Kelly Donithan/HSI

Shortly after arriving, the team pulled a group of five dogs stuck in the rubble of a ruined house. According to the Humane Society of the United States, the owner of the canines couldn’t get home to evacuate the dogs before Hurricane Dorian hit.

HSI found the five dogs emaciated and injured, but alive. The canines were brought to the makeshift shelter HSI started in the Abaco Islands and received lots of love and veterinary care. All of the dogs are back to wagging their tails now.

Along with assisting animals, HSI also provided relief to the human residents of the Bahamas, reuniting them with their pets and providing rescue and response teams with cat and dog cuddles after long days of saving lives.

If you live in Abaco and were separated from your pet, please send an email with a picture and detailed description of the animal to doriananimalrelief@gmail.com, which is managed by the Dorian Animal Relief Coalition, so the Dorian Animal Relief Coalition can help locate your pet. Since more animals are rescued each day, please continue to check in by email, or text the Dorian Animal Relief Coalition on WhatsApp at 242-427-7729.

