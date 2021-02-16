Goldfish Stuck Swimming Upside Down Due to Buoyancy Issues Saved by Tiny Plastic Lifejacket

Stacey O’Shea of The Garden Sanctuary turned the fish's world around — literally — by crafting it a lifejacket out of tubing and AC parts

This little goldfish's life has turned around — literally.

Until The Garden Sanctuary stepped in, this goldfish was stuck swimming upside down due to a case of swim bladder — a disorder that affects a fish's buoyancy, according to The Daily Mail.

Unfortunately, the goldfish's owners were told that this case of swim bladder was untreatable. Saddened by the idea of their goldfish swimming upside down at the bottom of the tank for the rest of its life, the pet owners sought out alternative treatments.

Their quest to get the fish righted led them to The Garden Sanctuary, an animal shelter in Wolverhampton, England, and its founder Stacey O'Shea. Taking pity on the upside-down fish, O'Shea used her animal expertise to craft a little life jacket for the swimmer.

O'Shea used tiny plastic tubing, the t junctions used in air conditioning filters, and polystyrene to create a goldfish lifejacket, which is weighted just enough to keep its wearer righted without dragging it to the bottom of the tank.

"He had been living on the bottom of his tank upside down for some time and his lovely family was desperate to get him help so he came to us," O'Shea told the outlet.

To ensure the goldfish got the most out of life, O'Shea made the weight of the lifejacket adjustable, so the fish can swim to every part of its tank.