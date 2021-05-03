First-Time Mom Eleanor the Warthog Gives Birth to 3 Female Piglets in Time for Mother's Day

The trio of warthog girls are the first warthog piglets born at Zoo Atlanta since their mom Eleanor's birth over seven years ago.

Eleanor the warthog is going to have a busy Mother's Day with her new group of girls.

The first-time mom, 7, gave birth to three female warthog piglets on April 13 at Zoo Atlanta. The trio of little warthogs is currently behind the scenes of the zoo's African Savanna exhibit bonding with mom.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

According to the zoo, Eleanor and all of the piglets are healthy following the birth, and mom is doing a great job listening to her maternal instincts. The newborns have yet to meet their dad Hamlet, a 2-year-old first-time warthog parent, but are set to be introduced once they are older.

"We are thrilled to welcome warthog piglets to Eleanor and Hamlet and to our African Savanna," Jennifer Mickelberg, Ph.D., the vice president of collections and conservation at Zoo Atlanta, said in a statement. "The African Savanna highlights the interconnectedness of all life. We can't think of a better way to celebrate that connection than with new life."

warthog babies Credit: Courtesy Zoo Atlanta

Eleanor's children are the first warthogs born at Zoo Atlanta since the litter that included Eleanor and her siblings. The birth of the three piglets, who have yet to be named, was made possible by the arrival of Hamlet, who moved to Zoo Atlanta in October 2020 to be a companion for Eleanor.

warthog babies Credit: Courtesy Zoo Atlanta