First Look: See the Canine Cast Starring in the Live-Action Lady and the Tramp Remake

The Lion King remake was stunning, but now it’s time to give the dogs the spotlight!

Disney is releasing a live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp — the 1955 film all about true puppy love. The new take on the animated classic will premiere Nov. 12, only on Disney’s new streaming service Disney+.

PEOPLE has a first look at the real life rescue dogs that make up this new film’s cuddly cast and the celebrities who are giving these canines a voice.

Get a peek at what your favorite Lady and the Tramp pooch looks like in real life, and the star who will bring them to life, ahead of the remake’s November premiere by reading on below.

Justin Theroux as Tramp

In the upcoming film, Tramp is played by a rescue dog with soulful eyes named Monte and is voiced by animal lover Theroux, who is a proud pet parent to his own rescue Kuma. Monte was rescued from a kill-shelter in New Mexico by Halo Animal Rescue and then transferred to a shelter in Phoenix, where he was adopted by on of the film’s animal trainers, Mark Forbes.

Tessa Thompson as Lady

Thompson will be lending her voice to the other half of this famous canine couple. Lady herself with be portrayed in the remake by a talented Cocker Spaniel named Rose.

Sam Elliot as Trusty

Elliot will use his famous drawl to bring Trusty — the wise bloodhound with a lost sense of smell — to life in this new take on Lady and the Tramp.

Janelle Monáe as Peg

The fluffy pooch, who is famous for crooning “He’s a Tramp” in the 1955 film, will get her pipes from 33-year-old Monáe in the 2019 remake.

Ashley Jensen as Jock

Image zoom K. C. Bailey/disney; Stuart C. Wilson/Getty

Scottish actress Jensen has the perfect accent to voice the live-action movie’s eccentric Scottish terrier.

Benedict Wong as Bull

Wong will be the voice behind Tramp’s bulldog buddy aptly named Bull.