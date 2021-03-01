Champ and Major Biden are the new stars of the White House

First Lady Jill Biden Has Been 'Obsessed' with Getting Dogs Champ and Major 'Settled' at the White House

Dr. Jill Biden is making sure her dogs, Major and Champ, have a smooth transition to their new home.

While appearing on a special episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the first lady, 69, gave host Kelly Clarkson a tour of the White House, which included a quick stop to say hello to her and President Joe Biden's beloved pets.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I've been getting obsessed with getting our dogs settled because we have an old dog and we have a very young dog," Dr. Biden said of the two dogs. (The Biden family adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in November 2018, 10 years after they welcomed their first German Shepherd, Champ.)

"They have to take the elevator, they're not used to that, and they have to go out on the South Lawn with lots of people watching them," Dr. Biden added. "So that's what I've been obsessed with, getting everybody settled and calm."

Major is also making history as the first shelter dog to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

As the dogs get used to their new home, Dr. Biden said they haven't found their "favorite spot" yet.

"They like to be wherever we are. Even if my door's closed, they're sitting right outside the door like, 'Let me in! Let me in!' " she told Clarkson.

Image zoom Credit: White House/News Pictures/Shutterstock

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

Last week, Champ and Major made their way into the Oval Office while the president was working.

White House photographer Adam Schultz captured a photo of Biden standing in front of the Resolute Desk and smiling beside his two dogs. In one of the photos, Biden has his hand on Major's head while Champ is sprawled out on the Oval Office rug.