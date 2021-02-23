Presidential Pups! First Dogs Champ and Major Join President Joe Biden in the Oval Office

German shepherds Champ and Major are already making themselves at home at the White House

"Ruff" day at the Oval Office!

President Joe Biden was joined by "first dogs" Champ and Major in the Oval Office earlier this month for a photoshoot. The shots show the presidential pets looking happy in their new home at the White House.

In one of the photos from the Feb. 9 shoot, shared to Instagram Monday by White House photographer Adam Schultz, Biden is seen standing in front of his desk and smiling beside his two German shepherds. Biden has his hand on Major's head while Champ is sprawled out on the Oval Office rug.

After posing for this adorable picture, the presidential pooches sat in on some important Oval Office meetings as well.

In another shot from the same morning, Champ, the Biden's 14-year-old dog, is seen listening in to a meeting with senior advisers in the Oval Office.

Champ and Major officially moved into the White House on Jan. 24, just four days after Biden, 78, was officially inaugurated as the 46th President of the United States.

"The First Family wanted to get settled before bringing the dogs down to Washington from Delaware. Champ is enjoying his new dog bed by the fireplace, and Major loved running around on the South Lawn," First Lady Dr. Jill Biden's press secretary Michael LaRosa told CNN at the time.

Champ and Major are the first pooches to live in the White House in four years, as former President Donald Trump was the first president to not have a pet since President William McKinley in 1897, per CBS News.

Major is making history as the first rescue dog to live at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue. The Biden family adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association (DHA) in November 2018, 10 years after they welcomed their first German Shepherd, Champ.

President Biden and Dr. Biden got Champ around Christmas 2008 and brought the beloved pet with them to the vice presidential residence at the U.S. Naval Observatory during Biden's two terms as vice president with former President Barack Obama. Champ got his name from the nickname Biden's father gave him when he was a boy.

Last month, Champ and Major were photographed enjoying their time in the snow on the White House South Lawn in a tweet shared by the president's granddaughter, Naomi Biden.