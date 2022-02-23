Female reticulated giraffe Mosi is the first baby giraffe born at the Lincoln Children's Zoo in Nebraska, arriving on Jan. 29

First Baby Giraffe Calf Born at Nebraska Zoo Is Ready to Meet Her Fans

Mosi the baby giraffe is ready to meet the public.

On Tuesday, Nebraska's Lincoln Children's Zoo made a special announcement: the facility recently welcomed their first-ever baby giraffe. According to the zoo, the baby female reticulated giraffe was born on Jan. 29 to mom Zawadi.

The Lincoln Children's Zoo named the newborn Mosi, meaning "the first" in Swahili, an apt title for this history-making animal. Mosi weighed about 130 pounds and measured 5 feet 5 inches tall at birth, and was on her hooves and walking on her own just an hour after coming into the world.

Mosi is growing fast. Now, the giraffe calf is 6 feet 2 inches and weighs around 150 pounds. The baby animal has spent the last few weeks bonding with mom and preparing for her public debut.

"Mosi has already stolen the hearts of our Zoo team, and we can't wait for you to meet her!" the zoo said of their precious new arrival.

baby giraffe Credit: Lincoln Children's Zoo

Animal lovers now have the chance to meet Mosi themselves. The giraffe calf gained access to the zoo's giraffe barn on Feb. 23. The giraffe barn is accessible to guests, so zoo visitors can now stop by and look for Mosi.

The baby animal still has access to her behind-the-scenes area if she wants more privacy, so there is no guarantee that Mosi will be on view during a visit.