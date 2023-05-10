Firefighters Tear Up Bathroom After Pet Cat Gets Stuck Under Shower Floor During Renovation

The Surf City Fire Department said a curious cat is "ok" after getting stuck temporarily under a newly remodeled shower in North Carolina

By Kelli Bender
Published on May 10, 2023 03:25 PM
Cat gets stuck under shower during renovation;
Photo: Town of Surf City Fire Department/Facebook

Homeowners in North Carolina had to flip their newly renovated shower much sooner than anticipated due to kitty complications.

According to North Carolina's Surf City Fire Department, firefighters received a call about a cat in trouble on Sunday. The feline wasn't stuck in a tree but down under some floorboards.

"We never know what kind of calls we will be paged out to. Sometimes our furry friends need our help. Yesterday 23-b shift responded to a cat sealed under the floorboards after a shower remodel," the Town for Surf City Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

In the photos accompanying the agency's social media post, firefighters tear up a newly installed shower with a crowbar and power tools to get to the floorboards beneath. Other shots show a hole in the floor where the shower used to be, with a cat sitting in the center of it.

Cat gets stuck under shower during renovation;
Town of Surf City Fire Department/Facebook

"Thankfully the cat was ok," the fire department concluded its post, which also featured a photo of a Surf City firefighter holding the rescued cat.

The agency provided more context for how the feline ended up in such an unusual location in the comments section of its Facebook post.

Cat gets stuck under shower during renovation;
Town of Surf City Fire Department/Facebook

"From our understanding when they were working on the floor the cat climbed down in the hole without anyone knowing. Then when it was covered up no one knew the cat was in there," the fire department added.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

This curious cat isn't the only animal to appear in a strange place this month. On May 2, a snake that snuck into an electrical panel in Prince William County, Virginia, caused traffic chaos by turning off the power to an intersection's stoplights.

Related Articles
Firefighters Rescue Dog
Ohio Firefighters Rescue Struggling Miniature Bulldog From Lake Erie: 'He Was About Done'
Barbara Walters' apartment for sale
From Longtime to Listed! See Inside the Homes Stars Are Selling After Living There for Many Years
Meghan Trainor rollout 5/1
Meghan Trainor Reveals She Suffered PTSD After Son's Terrifying Birth in New Book (Exclusive)
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JULY 19: Actor Jeremy Renner arrives at Lucrecia Martel's "Muta" presented by MIU MIU at a private residence on July 19, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for MIU MIU)
A Timeline of Jeremy Renner's Snowplow Accident and His Ongoing Recovery
The Best Pool Cleaners, Tested and Reviewed
The 13 Best Pool Cleaners of 2023, Tested and Reviewed
cat stuck in car
Ohio Firefighters Avoid a 'Cat-astrophe' By Freeing Curious Pet Caught Inside Car Wheel Well
Caitlin McHugh's proposal w John Stamos
The Most Epic Celebrity Proposals Ever
Father rescued from Kong Adventure in Keswick dies of his injuries after mountain rescue operation
'Devoted' Dad, 49, Dies from Injuries 8 Days After Getting Stuck in Cave at Indoor Rock Climbing Center
Chanel Iman Nickelodeon Hotels
Where to Spot a Star on Vacation: Celeb-Favorite Hotels and Resorts Across the World
Storm flooding Miami, Florida
Downtown Miami Floods After First Tropical Storm of Season as Region Faces More Rain — See Shocking Photos
Gabrielle Union-Wade, Celebs Vacation Gallery
Gabrielle Union Enjoys a Majestic Horse Ride at the Pyramids in Egypt, Plus More Celebs on Vacation!
Nikki Reed and actor Ian Somerhalder attend Heifer Internationals 4th Annual Beyond Hunger Gala at the Montage on September 18, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Heifer International works to end hunger and poverty while caring for the Earth
Ian Somerhalder and Nikki Reed's Relationship Timeline
tulsa fire department rescue
Oklahoma Firefighters Rescue Man and Cat From Tree After Owner's Failed Attempt to Save Feline
In all it took about 1 hour after Tac Team 14 arrival at Holliday Park to bring Owen down to safety at 6:36 PM
Teen Tries to Rescue Cat in Tree But Gets Stuck, Prompting Rescue: 'Cat Seemed to Enjoy the Commotion'
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert arrive at the amfAR Gala Cannes 2018 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 17, 2018 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert's Relationship Timeline
Till - 2022
The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video to Stream Now