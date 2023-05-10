Firefighters Tear Up Bathroom After Pet Cat Gets Stuck Under Shower Floor During Renovation

Homeowners in North Carolina had to flip their newly renovated shower much sooner than anticipated due to kitty complications.

According to North Carolina's Surf City Fire Department, firefighters received a call about a cat in trouble on Sunday. The feline wasn't stuck in a tree but down under some floorboards.

"We never know what kind of calls we will be paged out to. Sometimes our furry friends need our help. Yesterday 23-b shift responded to a cat sealed under the floorboards after a shower remodel," the Town for Surf City Fire Department wrote on Facebook.

In the photos accompanying the agency's social media post, firefighters tear up a newly installed shower with a crowbar and power tools to get to the floorboards beneath. Other shots show a hole in the floor where the shower used to be, with a cat sitting in the center of it.

Town of Surf City Fire Department/Facebook

"Thankfully the cat was ok," the fire department concluded its post, which also featured a photo of a Surf City firefighter holding the rescued cat.

The agency provided more context for how the feline ended up in such an unusual location in the comments section of its Facebook post.

Town of Surf City Fire Department/Facebook

"From our understanding when they were working on the floor the cat climbed down in the hole without anyone knowing. Then when it was covered up no one knew the cat was in there," the fire department added.

This curious cat isn't the only animal to appear in a strange place this month. On May 2, a snake that snuck into an electrical panel in Prince William County, Virginia, caused traffic chaos by turning off the power to an intersection's stoplights.