Forget rescuing cats from trees — in Beverly Hills, firefighters rescue cats from eco-friendly cars.

According to the City of Beverly Hills Twitter account, on Aug. 31, the firefighters of Engine 3 “successfully saved a kitten from the engine compartment of a Prius.” Per the tweet, the owner of the vehicle drove from San Francisco to Los Angeles and “heard meowing.”

Engine 3 successfully saved a kitten from the engine compartment of a Prius. The owner drove from SF to LA and heard meowing…#BHFD to the rescue! pic.twitter.com/TzZzkoKdkr — CityofBeverlyHills (@CityofBevHills) August 31, 2018

“#BHFD to the rescue!” the tweet ended.

No word on where the kitty came from, or if it was owned by the drivers of the car.