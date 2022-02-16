The dog had tumbled into the water while playing with its owner at a nearby dog park, according to the Miami Beach Fire Department

Firefighters Save Dog That Fell Into the Bay at Miami Beach — Watch the Heartwarming Rescue

Firefighters saved the day in Miami Beach on Tuesday by rescuing a dog that had accidentally fallen into the bay.

The Miami Beach Fire Department shared a video of the rescue on its Facebook page showing firefighters Santis and Escudero teaming up to bring the water-logged pup to safety.

According to the department, Fire Rescue Truck 22 and Engine 2 responded to the scene after receiving a report that a dog had tumbled into the water while playing with its owner at a nearby dog park.

"We're so happy to have been able to help," the Miami Fire Department wrote on Facebook alongside the heartwarming video.

In the clip, a firefighter lowers himself into the water on a roof ladder perched on the seawall just a few feet away from the dog in distress.

The firefighter enters the thigh-deep water and manages to grab the dog's harness before hoisting her on his shoulder. The dog begins to wriggle as the second firefighter makes his way down the ladder to spot the first as he carries the canine up.

dog rescued from water

Upon reaching the top, the firefighter hands the dog to another first responder, who places her on the ground. The phrases "do not pet" and "in training" are seen printed on the dog's harness as she is lifted back onshore.

A small crowd begins to form as the man behind the camera pats the dog on the head and exclaims, "It's okay!"

An unidentified woman then says, "I'm sorry, guys," before telling her pup to "say thank you" to her rescuers.