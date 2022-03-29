The dog's owner and a bystander who tried to help save the pup were also rescued during the incident

Firefighters Save Dog Named Scooby Who Was Stranded in the Los Angeles River for Over 2 Hours

Firefighters came to the rescue of a dog stuck in the Los Angeles River in Studio City, California, on Monday afternoon.

Crews from the Los Angeles Fire Department were able to save the German shepherd mix named Scooby after multiple attempts to get him out of the water, according to KTTV.

They also rescued the dog's owner, a 35-year-old woman, and a 28-year-old man who tried to help save Scooby during the incident, the outlet reported.

Rescuers first tried to use a rope system to bring Scooby to safety, but the dog's owner released the rescue ring to hold onto the pup. The firefighters then used a helicopter to save the owner, but they were unable to secure the dog, according to KTTV.

A bystander then jumped into the river and was able to get a hold of Scooby for about 15 minutes until the dog broke free and continued to move with the current of the river before both were rescued, the outlet reported.

"The poor canine was very tired, very scared, and the more people were around, the more scared he got, and he did bite that well-intentioned 28-year-old male that was trying to help him," LAFD Captain II Erik Scott said during a press conference after the rescue.

Scott warned the public about becoming involved in rescue missions.

"We know that individual was well-intentioned as well as other people are obviously very concerned about that canine, you better believe we are too," he said. "But when civilians jump in who don't have the proper personal protective equipment and training to effect a rescue, they often become patients themselves."

"A lot of people love their animals, and we do too, but if you do something that's going to cause yourself danger, the fire department is going to go to the people first, and animal second. It's just human safety first," Officer Armando Navarrete added.

After the rescue, Scooby was stressed and hypothermic, according to KNBC.

Rescuers transported Scooby to the East Valley Animal Shelter, where vets evaluated the exhausted pooch. LA Animal Services officials told KTTV that the dog only suffered light abrasions on his paws from the ordeal.